UP: Wife says husband lost her in gambling game, allows friends to gangrape her

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a chilling incident in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman has alleged that her husband permitted his friends to gangrape her after he lost a gambling game in which he had put her on stake.

The victim accused her husband of perpetrating the crime repeatedly after which she said she was forced to flee from him.

She has also alleged that the police did not initially register her case upon which she had to take help of a lawyer to approach the court to order the police to register an FIR.

Khitiz Tiwari, victim's lawyer said, "The woman came to me and told me that her husband is an alcohol addict. Once after running out of money, he bet her in gambling and allowed one friend and a relative to rape her. To save herself from this misery, she went back to her maternal home. But later her husband came and pleaded that he will mend his ways and requested her to get back.

"However, on return journey itself the vehicle was stopped midway and she was again raped by his husband's associates. She went to the police, who refused to register a case. I drafted a petition under 156(3) and on the order of the court, police had to register a case", the lawyer said.

Following the order by Chief Judicial Magistrate, a case in this regard was registered at Jafarabad police station of the district.

Jaunpur Circle Officer Sushil Kumar Singh said, "The victim had levied charges against her husband. She has said that she was staying at her maternal place for some time and agreed to return only after her husband gave her assurances. While returning, he along with his two associates raped her inside the Bolero vehicle. This is a case of 2018. We have registered a case and doing an investigation. Action will be taken as per findings."

District police also stated that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)