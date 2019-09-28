Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Sept 28(ANI): A wild elephant was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the area adjoining Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri districts on Saturday.
District Forest Officer (Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary), JP Singh stated that the body is being sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
UP: Wild tusker found dead under suspicious circumstances
ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:27 IST
