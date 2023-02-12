"UP will be safe destination for investment": CM Yogi at Global Investors Summit closing ceremony

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while welcoming President Droupadi Murmu at the closing ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, expressed gratitude to all the participants of the summit and said that the state will be a safe destination for investment.

Speaking during the valedictory session of UPGIS on Sunday, Yogi said that the investment that has come and will come in Uttar Pradesh will not only foster development but also will benefit the investors.

Highlighting information about the achievements of the three-day Global Investors Summit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore were received in this global investment summit.

"With this investment, 93 lakh jobs and employment will be created. Earlier, investment meant investment only in NCR. While today, investment has been received for all 75 districts of the state in the summit. Investment proposals worth Rs 9.54 lakh crore and Rs 4.28 lakh crore have been received in Bundelkhand," he said.

He assured that the Group of Ministers and the administrative officers will work together with team spirit to implement all the investment proposals in a systematic manner.



The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh worked on the basic mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'reform, perform and transform'.

"Transparent single window systems like Nivesh Sarathi, Nivesh Mitra, Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra and Incentive Monitoring System were created to assist the entrepreneurs from signing MoUs to getting the investment on the ground. With all this, every investor was attracted to invest by being influenced by the law and order of the state," he said.

CM Yogi said that there are limitless possibilities in Uttar Pradesh, and the compassion of the Prime Minister is helping in further industrial investment.

He said that the state government is committed to making Uttar Pradesh a developed state of new India and the largest economy in the country.

Yogi emphasised that UP will be celebrated as a trillion-dollar economy with the aim of making it the biggest economy in the country.

"It is a matter of good fortune that on February 10, the Uttar Pradesh Global Investment Mahakumbh was given a new height by PM Modi. In the last nine years, India's respect has increased in the whole world under the leadership of PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh has also got the benefit from this increased honour in the grand event of the Global Investor Summit. The global community has been attracted towards Uttar Pradesh as the best investment destination," he said. (ANI)

