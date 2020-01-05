UP will become destination for defence, aerospace manufacturing: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh will become a destination for defence manufacturing and aerospace manufacturing.

"Preparations are underway for the Defence Expo to be held in February. I am convinced that Uttar Pradesh will become a destination for defence manufacturing and aerospace manufacturing," Singh said while speaking to reporters in Lucknow after meeting with officials over "Defence Expo-2020", which will be held in February next month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the meeting.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Defence Expo 2020 on February 5.

The expo, which is slated to be held from February 5 to 8 in Lucknow, will showcase India's defence manufacturing prowess. It will provide an opportunity to major foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In September last year, Singh had reviewed the preparations of the exhibition in a meeting attended by the Chief Minister in New Delhi. (ANI)

