UP: With severe water-logging in Moradabad, people use boats to commute

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Residents of Bhola Nath Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district are using boats to commute due to severe water logging following heavy rainfall in the area.

Heavy rain in Bholanath colony area has turned the area around houses into a pond.

"Municipal authorities have stationed boats and installed pumping sets to drain water," said Sanjay Chauhan, City Commissioner Moradabad said.

Rains in other parts of the country especially in Mumbai have also flooded streets with people facing problems of commuting. (ANI)

