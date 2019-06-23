Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): On person was suspended, while doctors and pharmacists were transferred on Saturday for locking a woman, along with her three-year-old child, inside a room of a community healthcare centre for nearly five hours.
Speaking to media persons, Chief Medical Officer PS Mishra said: "Staff said it totally slipped out of their minds that there was a patient inside and they locked the doors. One person has been suspended for negligence and other doctors and pharmacists have been transferred."
The incident took place on June 21. (ANI)
UP: Woman, 3-yr-old child locked in room for five hours, one suspended
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 10:41 IST
