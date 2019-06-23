UP: Woman, 3-yr-old child locked in room for five hours, one suspended

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): On person was suspended, while doctors and pharmacists were transferred on Saturday for locking a woman, along with her three-year-old child, inside a room of a community healthcare centre for nearly five hours.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Medical Officer PS Mishra said: "Staff said it totally slipped out of their minds that there was a patient inside and they locked the doors. One person has been suspended for negligence and other doctors and pharmacists have been transferred."

The incident took place on June 21. (ANI)

