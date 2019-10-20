The woman has registered a complaint of being given triple talaq over birth of girl child
The woman has registered a complaint of being given triple talaq over birth of girl child

UP: Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq over birth of girl, case registered

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:39 IST

Sambal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The police have registered a case based on a woman's complaint who alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after she gave birth to a girl child.
The woman who is currently staying at her maternal home after an alleged feud with her in-laws recently delivered the baby.
"I married to Kamil 11 years ago. I have four daughters. On October 11, I gave birth to a baby girl. When my husband heard the news, he gave him triple talaq over the phone," she said.
Police have said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.
"A woman has filed a complaint of being given triple talaq by her husband. A case has been registered under sections 147, 452, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. We are investigating the case," Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told reporters here. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:51 IST

UP: Criminal killed in encounter with police in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A criminal carrying bounty of Rs 75,000 was killed in an encounter with police here on late Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:41 IST

UP: DGP OP Singh takes stock of Kamlesh Tiwari murder probe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh on Saturday reached ADG Lucknow Zone office and held a meeting to take updates of the ongoing probe in the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:07 IST

Odisha: 'Khadi Bazar' inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, over 50...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Khadi Bazar, a national-level Khadi exhibition was inaugurated on Friday at Bhubaneswar to offer a wide variety of handloom and Khadi products from different parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:07 IST

U'khand: 3 injured, 2 missing after landslide in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Three people were injured while two are missing due to landslide near Chandikadhar area of Rudraprayag district on late Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:02 IST

Jharkhand: With belief of venom immunity, snake charmers observe...

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In a bizarre tradition, Snake charmers in a village in Jamshedpur district get themselves bitten by the serpent with a belief that it will immune them from its venom.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 05:31 IST

MP Minister slams former Congress MP Govinda for campaigning in...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday slammed Bollywood actor and former Congress MP Govinda for campaigning for a BJP leader in Maharashtra and alleged that 'such people do not possess values'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:31 IST

UP: BSF jawan killed in firing by Bangladeshi troops cremated...

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): BSF Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh, who was killed earlier this week in the firing from Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, was cremated with full state honours at his native vi

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:19 IST

Delhi: FIR registered against Kotak Mahindra bank, six others...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A FIR has been registered against Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and six others including Managing Director Uday S Kotak on charges of alleged cheating, conspiracy and forgery of documents.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:19 IST

Maharashtra: Rs 142 crores, 975 illegal weapons seized during MCC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Dilip Shinde, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra has said that Rs 142 crores have been seized since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:19 IST

IT dept conducts searches at business group in Hyderabad, seizes...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Income Tax Department had on Friday conducted searches at the premises of a prominent business group in Hyderabad and seized unaccounted assets of Rs 17.4 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 03:15 IST

Maharashtra: Case registered for sending threat letter to Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A case has been registered against an accused for allegedly giving death threat to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 03:14 IST

India, Philippines to bolster cooperation for fighting terrorism

Manila [Philippines], Oct 20 (ANI): India and Philippines on Friday 'strongly condemned' terrorism in all manifestations and expressed commitment to continue their cooperation in fighting the global menace.

Read More
iocl