UP: Woman allegedly beaten up in Prayagraj for rescuing stray animals

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A woman was allegedly beaten up by her neighbours on Monday in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for supporting the cause of rescuing stray animals.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage went viral. Neighbours objected to her work of rescuing stray animals in the area.

According to the police, the woman runs an NGO for rescuing stray animals. The incident happened in Mumfordganj area in Prayagraj district.

"The people in the neighbourhood raised objections to her activities of rescuing stray animals and through the CCTV footage, we can see that that they are misbehaving with her," said Superintendent of Police Brajesh Srivastava.

The police have received a complaint and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

