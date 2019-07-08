UP woman allegedly kidnapped, raped in car

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI) A woman alleged that she was kidnapped and gang-raped by two men inside a car on National Highway 91.

The incident took place on July 5 when the survivor was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle, police said.

"At around 11 pm, two men threw red chilli powder in the survivor's husband's eyes, after which they kidnapped the woman. The woman said she was gang-raped by the two men," Mainpuri Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Om Prakash Singh told ANI.

The survivor's husband alleged that he was threatened and beaten up by the police officials when he went to lodge a complaint.

"Her husband, who went to register a complaint at Bichhwan police station, was beaten up there. Rape is not confirmed in the medical report of the survivor. But we are doing the investigation," Singh said.

"The SP has suspended Bichhwan police station in-charge Rajesh Pal and two constables," he added.

Rajkumar, a local MLA, has demanded strict action against the accused. (ANI)

