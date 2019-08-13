UP: Woman alleges husband gave her triple talaq for failing to pay dowry

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A newly married woman on Monday accused her husband, residing in Saudi Arabia, of giving her 'triple talaq' (divorce) over the phone for failing to pay dowry, police said.

"My in-laws used to demand a two-wheeler and Rs 1 lakh in cash from me. After I refused to give them the dowry, my husband gave triple talaq to me over the phone," said the woman, who got married in April earlier this year.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused and his family.

"He abused her over the phone and divorced her. Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 has been invoked," the Superintendent of Police (Crime) told media persons.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1. (ANI)

