UP: Woman beats up man after he tries to molest her

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad beat up a man who allegedly tried to molest her, police said.

The incident took place on Monday. In a video which went viral, the girl can be seen beating the man held by locals.

"On the basis of a complaint from the woman a case has been registered against the man. He has been arrested. Action will be taken after ascertaining all facts and evidence," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Civil Lines. (ANI)

