Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad beat up a man who allegedly tried to molest her, police said.
The incident took place on Monday. In a video which went viral, the girl can be seen beating the man held by locals.
"On the basis of a complaint from the woman a case has been registered against the man. He has been arrested. Action will be taken after ascertaining all facts and evidence," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Civil Lines. (ANI)
UP: Woman beats up man after he tries to molest her
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:35 IST
