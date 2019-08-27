Rajesh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Civil Lines
UP: Woman beats up man after he tries to molest her

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:35 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad beat up a man who allegedly tried to molest her, police said.
The incident took place on Monday. In a video which went viral, the girl can be seen beating the man held by locals.
"On the basis of a complaint from the woman a case has been registered against the man. He has been arrested. Action will be taken after ascertaining all facts and evidence," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Civil Lines. (ANI)

