UP: Woman files police complaint against husband, 4 men for rape

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman has filed a complaint against five men, including her husband for allegedly raping and molesting her inside her house here on Friday.

"A woman has registered a complaint today that her husband with four other men entered her house forcefully and raped and molested her. The woman was not staying with her husband as there is a long history of bitter quarrel between them," said Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanpur.

"During our preliminary investigation, no trace of forceful entry in her house has been found by her husband. But we have registered a case of attempt to rape and molestation," he added.

A case has been registered in the Kalyanpur Police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

