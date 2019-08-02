SP Hapur Yashveer Singh. Photo/ANI
SP Hapur Yashveer Singh. Photo/ANI

UP: Woman given triple talaq by husband demands justice

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:04 IST

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A woman has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq (divorce) and forcing her along with their six children out of his house after a fight, police said here on Friday.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Hapur, Yashveer Singh said: "A woman has sent a letter accusing her husband of domestic violence and throwing her out of his house after giving her talaq (divorce). The letter has been sent to the police station concerned and necessary action will be taken against him".
The victim, Seema, alleged that her husband Sajid, used to quarrel with her whenever she demanded money for monthly expenses of the household.
"I have been married to Sajid for the past 14 years. Fights would occur every time I requested my husband for monthly expenses to feed my six children. I am a housewife, how else am I expected to feed them? He gave me talaq during one such fight in front of my brother and threw me out of his house," Seema alleged.
The woman was staying with her husband at his home in Pithor locality in a village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.
"The police station at my husband's place was not heeding my complaints, so I lodged my complaint with an official here who has directed the Hapur police station to pursue the case. I want him to get punished for giving me triple talaq," she added.
Seema's brother, Sabir, said, "We want the guilty to be punished and want them to make provisions for my sister's children. After numerous instances of fights and domestic violence, he gave her a divorce in front of me. I earn meagre wages and therefore cannot be expected to take care of her and the children." (ANI)

