UP: Woman, granddaughter shot dead by unidentified assailants

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A woman and her granddaughter were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday in Kanpur's Chakeri area, police said.

The girl was 13-year-old, while her grandmother was 80. Their bodies have been sent to the hospital.

"Prima facie it seems to be murder," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantdev Singh told media persons here.

Police is trying to ascertain the identity of the murderer. "We are checking the nearby area," Singh said.

Investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

