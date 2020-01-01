Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly held captive for two days and gang-raped by three men in Laharpur town of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Wednesday.
"A woman has alleged that she was held captive for two days and gang-raped by three men here. A medical examination of the woman is being conducted," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhuban Singh told reporters here.
Police said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
UP: Woman held captive, gang-raped in Sitapur, case registered
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:46 IST
