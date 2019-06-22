UP: Woman, man beaten up over illicit affair in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): A married woman and her alleged boyfriend were allegedly beaten up by the woman's in-laws in full public view in Sirkoni area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came into light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. A group of people can be seen brutally beating up the man, who is seen wearing a helmet, on a road.

After beating the man, they rushed to the woman and beat her up with sticks as scores of people watch the incident unfolding, the video shows.

The man and the woman (both in 40s) are married and working together as teachers at a government school in Macchhlishar in the district. They have been in an illicit affair for quite some time, villagers claimed.

On the day of the incident, the man (in his 40s) had come to her village, which falls under Zafarabad police limits, to drop her after the school when he was spotted by her husband, a farmer. On seeing his wife with another man, he got furious and caught the man.

"We are investigating the case. We will take necessary action against the accused after a primary probe," Jaunpur city Circle Officer Nripender Kumar Singh said. (ANI)

