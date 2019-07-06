UP: Woman raped in Amroha, 3 arrested

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested 3 of the 4 main accused who allegedly raped a woman in Amroha, officials said.

"We were informed yesterday night about the rape of the woman and we immediately brought the women to the hospital. The woman worked as a nurse in a local hospital nearby but does not possess any professional nurse training," said Vipin Tanda, Aroha's Superintendent of Police(SP).

"The women gave us four names and alleged that they raped her. Of these 4, 3 have been arrested by Police and investigation is underway," he added.

Treatment of the woman is currently underway and she is out of danger, said officials.

The Police will further investigate the matter on the basis of inputs received from the women. (ANI)

