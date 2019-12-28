UP: Woman thrown off moving train near Pitambarpur station

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A woman was allegedly pushed from the women's coach of a moving train on Friday near Pitambarpur station.

Abhay Pratap Singh, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, Moradabad, told media persons: "The incident occurred in Kathgodam Express near Pitambarpur station."

"The victim has been identified as Jyoti. She has been admitted to the District Hospital. We are investigating the matter. Jyoti is out of danger now. An FIR has not been registered yet," added Singh.

The victim was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man and on opposing the accused thrashed and pushed her out of the moving train. (ANI)

