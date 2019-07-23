UP: Woman throws ailing infant from 4th floor of Trauma Centre in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A mother allegedly threw her three-month-old baby from the fourth floor of the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, due to the poor health of the infant. Police have arrested the accused mother.

The incident took place on Monday while the accused woman's husband and brother-in-law were sleeping outside the trauma centre.

Initially, the lady cooked up a false story about her baby being missing from the hospital after she allegedly threw the infant herself.

According to the police, the infant was born at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on April 23 and had developed jaundice. Later, the infant was admitted to KGMU Hospital on May 26 and was undergoing treatment.

Upset over the poor health of her child, the woman took a drastic step and allegedly threw her own child, informed her husband.

Accused woman's husband has filed an FIR against her. (ANI)

