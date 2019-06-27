Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A woman's body was found from a hotel room on Wednesday evening in Varanasi.
Chetganj Circle Officer Ankita Singh told ANI, "According to the register in the hotel, she was a student at Banaras Hindu University and came to meet her cousin. Prima facie, the reason for death was poison."
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
UP: Woman's body found in hotel room in Varanasi
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:18 IST
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A woman's body was found from a hotel room on Wednesday evening in Varanasi.