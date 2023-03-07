UP: Woman's body recovered from sugarcane field in Baghpat, one arrested

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A woman was found dead in the sugarcane field at Budhpur Ramala village of Uttar Prades's Baghpat, police informed on Monday.

The police said that at around 1:30 pm on Monday, they got the information that a woman's body was found in a sugarcane field in Budhpur village.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

The police have arrested Pravesh Kashyap on the basis of registered CCTV footage and CDR report.

"On the basis of registered CCTV footage and Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis, a person named Pravesh Kashyap, who is a resident of the Doghat police station area, has been taken into custody," said the police.



While interrogating Pravesh, police informed that Parvesh knew the woman for the last 5 years. They used to talk regularly on the phone and he had lent her Rs 25,000 for her sister-in-law's marriage".

"On Monday morning around 8-8:30 AM, Parvesh met the woman and asked for his money. The discussion between them resulted in a fight and as a result, Parvesh killed her," the police said.

"After killing the woman, Parvesh hid the dead body in the sugarcane field and took the woman's mobile phone with him," added the police.

According to the police, the body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered against the accused, Parvesh Kashyap.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

