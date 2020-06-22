UP Women's Commission seeks report from Kanpur DM after 57 girls tests COVID-19 positive at govt-run shelter home

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women has sought a report from District Magistrate of Kanpur where 57 girls at a government-run shelter home were found to be COVID-19 positive and five among them are pregnant, said Commission's member Sunita Bansal on Monday.

"In a shelter home in Kanpur, an incident has come to notice where 57 girls are found to be coronavirus positive and some of them are pregnant. District Magistrate has refuted the allegation. But UP State Women Commission Chairperson Vimla Batham has sought a report from the district magistrate in the matter," Bansal told ANI.

Earlier, Kanpur District Magistrate BR Tiwari said that as many as 57 girls at a government-run shelter home were found to be COVID-19 positive.

"57 positive cases have been reported, all have been admitted to hospitals. Five girls among them are pregnant, they were brought at the shelter home, under various POCSO cases, from different places," he said

"All five were already pregnant when they were brought at the shelter home. Other than that, two other pregnant girls living at the shelter have tested negative for COVID-19," said Tiwari. (ANI)

