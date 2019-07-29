UP Women's Commission team visits Unnao rape victim's kin, demands CBI probe into road accident

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A four-member team of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission visited on Monday the family members of the Unnao rape victim, who was injured in a road accident, and assured them of full government help.

The team was led by its chairman Vimla Batham who demanded a CBI investigation into the accident. She also said accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar might have a role in the road accident of the victim.

"Yesterday's incident is very rare. It is very possible that the MLA might and might not have a hand in this accident. If it is found that he is involved in it, he should be given severe punishment," she said.

The case involves Sengar, who allegedly raped the girl at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone to seek a job. Sengar, who represents Bangarmau constituency (Unnao) in the Assembly, was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The victim met with an accident when she was en route to Raebareilly from Unnao on Sunday. Her car collided with a truck, resulting in the death of two of her aunts who were accompanying her.

The victim is out of danger while her counsel who was also in the vehicle is struggling for life in a hospital in Lucknow.

UP DGP OP Singh has said that the police will hand over the probe to the CBI if the family demands.

When the kin of the victim complained, her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put in jail after two days. Prior to his arrest, he was allegedly beaten by a group of men due to which his health deteriorated. He was then taken to a hospital where he died later and his post-mortem examination report revealed serious injuries on his body. (ANI)

