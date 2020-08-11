UP: Worms found on the beds of surgical ward in Mahoba District Hospital

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While the Uttar Pradesh administration claimed it has efficiently dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, the district hospital in Mahoba has another story to tell where live worms were seen on the beds of the surgical ward on Sunday.

Giving a clarification on the matter, RP Singh the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Mahoba district hospital said, "This is the only incident and that too due to the carelessness of the ward boy. Otherwise, the hospital remains clean. I have warned him and instructed him to clean this."

"There was a mentally challenged patient in that ward some time ago, who despite our precautions used to urinate and defecate there. Though we used to clean the beds regularly, they weren't clean enough and some insects might have developed there. Now, that has also been taken care of. Other than that, we keep all our wards clean," added the CMO.

Rahul, a patient admitted to the hospital told ANI that mattresses were not changed despite their complaints.

"Patients are coming here to get treated but because of these insects, they'll contract other diseases. We even complained to the ward boys about the insects in the mattress, but the administration did not change the mattress," he said. (ANI)

