UP: Yogi govt puts water supply and seqwerage projects on fast track

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put the implementation of AMRUT 1.O, a project launched to provide water supply and sewerage facilities to every household in the state, on fast track, stated an official release on Friday.

"By March 13, 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government has completed a total of 262 projects. The total cost of these projects was Rs 5816.55 crore, against which the government has also released Rs 5257.09 crore. Under this, 229 projects of water and sewerage, while 33 projects of FSTP have been completed," the government release read.

Further, according to official communication, a total of 331 projects are being run under the mission, of which 279 projects are related to water supply and sewerage, while 52 are related to the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plan (FSTP).

The total tender cost of all these projects has been pegged at Rs 10,941 crores. This includes the GST, for which an amount of Rs 8331.64 crore has already been released.

Further, according to the release, work is currently ongoing under a total of 69 schemes.



"Of these, 50 schemes are related to water supply and sewerage while 19 are related to FSTP. Their total tender cost including GST is Rs 5124.78 crore, while Rs 3074.55 crore has been paid," the government release read.

Further, as per the official release, projects related to water supply and sewerage, 79 schemes worth Rs 3263.87 crore related to sewerage have been completed, while work on 150 schemes worth Rs 2429.81 crore related to water supply has also been completed.

"As per the zone-wise completed schemes related to water supply and sewerage, the maximum number of 61 schemes have been completed in the Ghaziabad zone. At the same time, the work of 46 schemes in the Lucknow zone, 36-36 in Prayagraj and Agra, while 28 in Gorakhpur and 22 in Kanpur has been completed," it read.

Work under 229 schemes has been completed 100 per cent, while 90 per cent of work has been done in 11 schemes, 75-90 per cent in 17 schemes, 50-75 per cent in 13 schemes, and 25 to 50 per cent work in 8 schemes.

"In the household connections, there was a total target of 9.2 lakh connections under the water supply. Against this, 8.7 lakh household connections have been completed, while only 50,000 connections are still pending. Similarly, talking about sewerage household connections, against the target of 10.6 lakhs, 7.5 lakh connections have been made and 3.1 lakhs are still pending, on which work is being done at a fast pace," it read. (ANI)

