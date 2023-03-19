UP: Yogi govt sets target for education department to improve quality of education

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday has given a new target to the Basic Education Department to improve the level of elementary education across the state.

According to this, by December 2023, 44,000 primary schools will have to attain the status of 'Nipun' schools, while one 'Nipun' block will have to be made in each district, that is, a target has been given to make a total of 75 'Nipun' blocks.

In the review meeting held recently, instructions have been given to achieve this goal.

The 'Nipun Bharat Mission' aims to ensure that every child in the country compulsorily acquires foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of grade 3 by 2026-27.

The mission, which has been launched under the aegis of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha, will focus on providing access to children in the foundational years of schooling and their retention in school.

According to the instructions given to the Basic Education Department, each ARP will have to make 10 schools 'Nipun' by December," the official statement reads.

In this way, the target is to make more than 44,000 schools 'Nipun' by this deadline. Through this, there is a target to make more than 41,000 schools efficient. Not only this, instructions have been given to make at least one block proficient in each district, the official statement reads.



"In this way, a target has been fixed to make 75 blocks efficient by December 2023. Along with the instructions, the toolkit has also been fixed," the statement reads.

Under this, the lesson plan mentioned in the guide and directory will have to be implemented in 100 per cent of the classes. 100 per cent school-based assessment will have to be completed through the master table, the official statement reads.

Also, spot assessment will be done by mentors while spot assessment will be ensured by DIET students. All schools have to ensure proper work allocation and class division among teachers, the statement said.

The state government is constantly making efforts to make the schools efficient and the schools are also being monitored as per the prescribed standards, the statement reads.

In this sequence, Nipun Assessment Test-1 was organized between November-December. In this, the attendance of more than 80 per cent of students was recorded.

"14 per cent of students in the state successfully got more than 90 per cent, 21 per cent between 75 to 90 per cent, and 17 per cent 60 to 75 per cent marks in this test. Varanasi, Hapur, Basti, Jaunpur and Gautam Budh Nagar were among the top-5 districts that were successful in the test," the official statement reads.

The statement further added, "All the students have also been provided with their report cards. The second assessment is proposed to be organized in March-April 2023." (ANI)

