UP: Youth complains about congestion, cop makes him in charge of managing traffic for 2 hours

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Feb 19 (ANI): It is rare to be entrusted the task of managing traffic while you are stuck inside an exasperating traffic jam. That is what Sonu Chauhan a native of Alabalpur village in Tundla here got to experience, albeit for a short while.

Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel on Tuesday handed over charge of directing traffic to Chauhan after the latter approached him complaining over a traffic congestion in the Tundla area.

Patel designated Chauhan as Circle Officer (CO) of traffic with duties to manage vehicular movement for two hours and deputed to him Prabhakar Sagar, a circle rank police officer.

Chauhan quickly got down to the task in hand and started directing traffic at the Subhash crossroad intersection on National Highway 2 in the Tundla area.

He issued challans to numerous errant drivers, moved street vendors from the area and provided an alternate route via a bus stand to vehicles plying from Agra to Etah. His efforts bore fruit as Chauhan was soon able to decongest the area

The initiative was part of efforts of a community policing initiative.

Sonu Chauhan speaking to ANI about the experience said, "Solving traffic problems for one day will not be helpful until we carry it out regularly." (ANI)

