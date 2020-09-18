Upcoming polls in Bihar can be termed vikas versus jail: Sambit Patra

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that the upcoming Bihar State Assembly elections could be termed as "vikas versus jail".

"The topic of discussion across the country is that where and who is the Opposition. It (the upcoming elections) can be called as 'vikas' versus jail. On one side there is Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar ji and both want Hindustan and Bihar to move forward. And on the other hand, the chief candidate is in jail," Patra said.

Speaking about the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly -- the Congress and the RJD -- the BJP leader said that there is indecision that exists within the two opposition parties.



"In one party, you have brother and sister fighting against each other and 23 leaders write a letter some supporting the brother and some supporting the sister. There is a situation of indecisiveness there whereas over here (in Bihar) you have two brothers where there is indecisiveness," he added.

"Who to choose (in the upcoming elections), the people of Bihar will decide," he said further.

Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

