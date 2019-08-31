Representative Image
Representative Image

Upcoming powerful low pressure to give widespread rains over Delhi-NCR

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining states such as Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall on September 6 and 7, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency on Saturday.
"The Low-Pressure Area which is over the Bay of Bengal and its adjoining region will give widespread and intense rainfall activities. After its formation and on moving inland, the system will have a lifespan of about five days," the weather forecasting agency said.
"This system is very likely to give typical monsoon rains in Delhi-NCR around September 6 and 7," it added.
The minimum and maximum temperatures of these regions are likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius on the days of the rainfall. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:04 IST

Punjab: People celebrate 1st Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): People in Punjab's Amritsar are celebrating the first Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:56 IST

Two injured after tree falls on Mumbai road

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Two people were injured after a tree fell on the car plying on the road here on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:53 IST

Reports claiming shortage of medicines, healthcare crisis in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday denied reports claiming a shortage of medicines or healthcare crisis in the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:48 IST

Decision to merge Rane's party with BJP to be taken after talk...

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the decision to merge Narayan Rane's party with the BJP will be taken after discussions with Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:10 IST

Over 19 lakh people left out from final list of NRC Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday excluding over 19 lakh people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:05 IST

Kartarpur Corridor will be completed within time frame: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Sri Guru Granth Sahib first Prakash Purb celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will complete the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:51 IST

Cong leaders hit out govt as Q1 GDP growth falls to 5%

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress leaders hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:23 IST

Banks riddled with corruption oppress poor farmers, middle-class...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that the "banks which are riddled with corruption" oppressed the poor farmers and middle-class people in the country with their "unrealistic" norms and rules.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:18 IST

MP: Students risk lives by crossing river in makeshift boats in Hirli

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Students of Hirli village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas risk their lives to reach schools as they are forced to cross the Shipra river using makeshift boats made up of gallon drums.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:58 IST

Sarpanch killed by Naxals in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Dantewada, Naxalites killed the Sarpanch (village headman) of a village here on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:48 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets PV Sindhu after her historic win

Hyderabad [Telangana], Aug 31 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian shuttler to win gold in the World Championships, at his residence on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:39 IST

Air India requests passengers not to fly with older-generation...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): In compliance with the advisory issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), national carrier Air India on Saturday requested passengers not to carry "15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand bag

Read More
iocl