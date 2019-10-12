UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi reviews construction of Purvanchal Expressway on Saturday. Photo/ANI
UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi reviews construction of Purvanchal Expressway on Saturday. Photo/ANI

UPEIDA reviews construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:53 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Saturday reviewed the construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow and asked the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the project.
"Ensure quality and timely construction of Purvanchal Expressway. Strict actions will be taken against officials in case of negligence," UPEIDA chief executive officer Awanish Awasthi said in an official statement here.
Several senior UPEIDA officials and representatives of the construction company were also present in the meeting.
According to the statement, a mobile app will be launched soon to keep a track of the development in the construction of the ambitious road that passes through nine districts of the state.
"Through this app, the general public will be able to keep a track of the development in the project," the statement said.
It said that so far, 23 underpasses and 215 box clusters have been constructed. The road is likely to be opened in the year 2020.
According to UPEIDA, the road is being developed from the state capital to the eastern region via Azamgarh for the development of the remotest eastern region. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:19 IST

AP government seeks Centre's assistance to resolve power-related issues

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government requested the Central government to constitute a committee to resolve the power-purchase related issues as it is incurring a financial burden on the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:15 IST

Ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train flagged off to promote legal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In an effort to promote legal awareness among the weaker sections of society, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel on Saturday flagged off an ad-wrapped Delhi Metro train from Dwarka Sector 21 station of Blue Line.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:11 IST

Telangana: on-strike TSRTC bus driver allegedly attempts suicide

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A bus driver employed with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at his residence here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Preparations afoot to start 102-108 ambulance services in J-K:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The long-awaited 102-108 ambulance service is being rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir in a months time for the benefit of general masses, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:05 IST

PM Modi chairs meeting on 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' initiative

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on the 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' programme that aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:02 IST

Accused who robbed PM Modi's niece identified: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The two bike-borne miscreants, who were involved in snatching the purse of Damayanti Ben Modi, the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been identified with the help of CCTV footage, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:57 IST

No out-of-court settlement possible in Babri Masjid demolition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday said that there is no scope for any mediation or reconciliation in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case as the legal proceedings in the matter have reached their final stage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:55 IST

Newly-appointed UP Congress chief meets Sonia, Priyanka in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu on Saturday met party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:48 IST

Maha polls: PM Modi to hold rallies in Jagaon, Sakoli tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his campaign on Sunday in poll-bound Maharashtra with rallies in Jalgaon and Sakloli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:46 IST

Workshop on 'aseptic techniques' held at Military Hospital in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In order to highlight the problem of healthcare-associated infections, a workshop on 'aseptic techniques' was conducted at Military Hospital in Shillong on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:36 IST

Assam: Indian Army holds medical camp in Chirang district

Chirang (Assam) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday held a medical camp for providing medical assistance to people living in the remote area of Chirang district in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:35 IST

Hyderabad: Over 3,331 viral fever cases reported in govt...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The number of viral fever cases has spiked this rainy season with over 3,331 such incidents being reported this year so far at Government Fever Hospital here, said Superintendent Dr K Shankar.

Read More
iocl