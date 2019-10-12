UPEIDA reviews construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Saturday reviewed the construction work of Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow and asked the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the project.

"Ensure quality and timely construction of Purvanchal Expressway. Strict actions will be taken against officials in case of negligence," UPEIDA chief executive officer Awanish Awasthi said in an official statement here.

Several senior UPEIDA officials and representatives of the construction company were also present in the meeting.

According to the statement, a mobile app will be launched soon to keep a track of the development in the construction of the ambitious road that passes through nine districts of the state.

"Through this app, the general public will be able to keep a track of the development in the project," the statement said.

It said that so far, 23 underpasses and 215 box clusters have been constructed. The road is likely to be opened in the year 2020.

According to UPEIDA, the road is being developed from the state capital to the eastern region via Azamgarh for the development of the remotest eastern region. (ANI)

