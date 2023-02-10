UPGIS 2023: Investors hail PM Modi & CM Yogi for driving change; Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani says UP's Golden era has begun

Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10, (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for driving change in the country and the state respectively, the leading industrialists of the country and abroad, said on Friday that the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS), 2023, was going to play a big role in fulfilling the CM's goal of making the state USD 1 trillion economy, an official statement informed.

As per an official statement, the industrialists exuded confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership and described UP as the most reliable state for investors.

Reliance Industries, CMD, Mukesh Ambani, said: "Uttar Pradesh is on its way to becoming Uttam Pradesh. The UP government has created a good environment for investment by facilitating infrastructure such as highways, expressways, and rail traffic, in addition to making the state crime-free. Today UP has become a hub of investment because of its transparent policies, reforms, and strict law and order. Uttar Pradesh has become the centre of hope for a new India."

He added: "The golden era of UP has begun. Both industry and cooperation are needed for the development of the state. UP is becoming an 'enterprise state' by imbibing the mantra of PM Modi, 'Reform, Perform and Transform.' There is greater harmony between rural and urban India in UP. In order for India to become a $5 trillion economy, UP must become a $1 trillion economy state. The state is progressing toward this goal under the leadership of CM Yogi".

"Ambani said that Reliance Jio would complete its rollout of 5G in UP covering every town and village of the state by December 2023 and that the company planned to invest an additional Rs 75,000 crores in the next four years across Jio, retail and renewable energy businesses providing an additional 1 lakh jobs to the youths of the state," statement informed.



He further remarked that Reliance Industries is working in the field of bioenergy and that the venture would benefit farmers as well as help with solid waste management and improve the environment. "In a nutshell, Reliance will continue to work for UP, jee jaan se," he said.



Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport of Asia, said, "CM Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the major indicator of development. Due to his cooperation, the Noida International Airport is able to take shape. Noida International Airport is the best example of a private-public partnership. This airport will provide new opportunities for the state's development and will also be crucial in the development of western UP".

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, said: "There is immense potential for development in UP. The agriculture and manufacturing sectors are expected to grow in tandem in UP. The sectors can significantly contribute to the government's goal of making UP a trillion-dollar economy, creating jobs and a better quality of life. Tata Group will be a big contributor to the development of UP."

On the supply chain, he said, government policies, production-linked incentives, and the Prime Minister's vision to make India a leader in the most important sectors in the future would drive huge investment for the country. (ANI)

