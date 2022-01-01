Upgrade Madurai airport as international, Congress MP writes to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to announce Madurai airport as an international airport.

Tagore, who is also the Chairman of Madurai airport, in his letter said that the Prime Minister is proposed to visit Tamil Nadu on January 12 and the announcement of the airport as an international airport would be a gift to Madurai for Pongal.

"Since, Prime Minister is proposed to visit Tamil Nadu on 12 January 2022, I would like to take this opportunity to bring to your notice about the long pending demand of announcing the Madurai Airport as the International Airport and get the cabinet approval accordingly," his letter read.

Noting that on many occasions he has brought the importance of upgrading the airport as an international airport to the Union Government, the Congress MP said, "Madurai airfield was used in World War II in 1942 by the Royal Air Force (British India) and most importantly the first passenger flight Fokker Friendship was operated in 1956 from Chennai to Madurai via Trivandrum."

"Further, after construction new terminal in the year 2010 by the UPA Government, it has become International Customs Airport in the year 2012 & started its operations to Dubai & Colombo," he added.



Underlining that many airports established in recent years have been upgraded as international airports, Tagore said, "If we have a glance on the map of business activities, it would be justifiable to make it the international airport."

"Though there were only three international services, this airport handled 15,32,071 passengers - 11,78,738 domestic and, 3,53,333 international passengers - in 2018-19, an increase of 6.1 per cent over the previous year's figures. International passenger traffic for the said period at other airports is the same are very low compared to Madurai," he said.

"However, Minister of Civil Aviation, GOI in his recent reply dated 8th December 2021 has informed several reasons along with the necessity for getting approval from the Union Cabinet.

In case of upgrading airport, it would lead to increase in the GDP of the state and Country with enhanced business activities as well as employment in the State," he added.

Stating that the upgradation would lead to increase in the GDP of the state and country with enhanced business activities as well as employment in the State, the Congress MP concluded by saying: "Keeping in view of the above and the fact that Madura' Airport comes near the Virudhunagar, Lok Sabha Constituency, I request you in my personal capacity as the Chairman, Madurai Airport to announce the Madurai Airport as the International Airport which is the real Pongal Gift by your goodself for the State. Accordingly. I hope strongly that you would announce during your visit on the 12th January 2022 and decide the same in the Union Cabinet as was informed by the Minister of Civil Aviation." (ANI)

