Uphar evidence tampering case: Sushil Ansal approaches HC for modification of its order

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Real Estate Businessman Sushil Ansal has approached the Delhi High Court for modification of its order passed on February 16, 2022. The High Court had directed the trial court to conclude the hearing in four weeks on the appeals of the convicts in tampering with evidence in the case connected with the Uphar fire tragedy.

Patiala House court had awarded a seven-year jail sentence to Ansal's brother and other convicts in the matter which they have challenged.

Sushil Ansal has moved an application through Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir seeking modification of the final order and judgment passed on February 16, only to the extent of extending the time period granted to the appellate court for disposing of the appeal of the petitioner.



This application was listed before the bench of Justice Anu Malhotra on Monday but could not be taken up as she was on leave. Then the application was listed before another bench.

The counsel for the applicant submitted that the said order was passed by the bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad, this application should be listed before him.

Now the application has been listed for Wednesday before the bench of Justice Anu Malhotra.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala house court had awarded seven years imprisonment to Ansal brothers and other convicts last year. They had challenged the said order and sought suspension of their sentence during the hearing of appeals. The appellate court had refused to suspend the sentence awarded.

Ansal brothers had challenged the trial court order not to suspend their sentence during the pendency of appeals. The High court had upheld the order passed by the trial court. The High court further directed to conclude the hearing on appeals in four weeks. (ANI)

