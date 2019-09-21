Upper air cyclonic circulation lies over WC Bay of Bengal: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The upper air cyclonic circulation is now lying over West Central of Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

It extends up to 7.6 kilometers above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Due to the upper air cyclonic circulation, Rayalaseema and the state of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Rayalaseema is a geographic region in Andhra Pradesh which is comprised of four southern districts - Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka are likely to witness heavy downpour in the next 48 hours. "Subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over the northwest, central and northeast India during next 3-4 days," the IMD stated on Twitter. (ANI)

