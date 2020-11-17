Upper reaches of Jammu witness season's first snowfall

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): The upper reaches of the Jammu province witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Monday as the temperature dipped by a few degrees after light rains in several parts of the union territory.

Several tourists were seen enjoying the snowfall in Nathatop area here, which quickly led to a thick layer of snow on the ground.

A group of tourists from Ahmedabad, which was hoping to travel to Kashmir area to witness the snow firsthand, said they got the Kashmir experience in Jammu itself.



"We had come to Katra and thought about travelling to the upper reaches of Jammu for a few days before heading back. We were also thinking about going to Kashmir to see the snow. But we got the Kashmir experience here," Ramesh Talaviya, a tourist, said.

According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel area while higher reaches of Pirpanjal mountain range also received heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of Mughal road.

The maximum temperature in Jammu was marked at 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 13 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

