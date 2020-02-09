UP's Bareilly finally gets its 'Jhumka'; It's 14 feet high and weighs over 200 Kg

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A giant 'Jhumka' was installed at 'zero-point' on National Highway-24 in Parsakhera area with Union Minister Santosh Singh Gangwar unveiling a 14-feet high replica here on Saturday.

The 'Jhumka' weighing over 2 quintals and studded with colourful stones has been suspended from a pole.

"Jhumka" got attached to the city's identity after the release of the 1966 chart-buster song "Jhumka gira re Bareilly ke bazaar mein," starring Sadhana although this piece of jewellery has no direct link with Bareilly.

The song from the 1966 movie 'Mera Saya' was sung by the iconic Asha Bhosle.

"It is a great initiative; I would like to congratulate the people of Bareilly, and the administration," said Union Minister and local MP Santosh Gangwar. (ANI)

