UP's COVID-19 active count reaches 7,627 with 772 new cases

"Uttar Pradesh reported 772 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 7,627 and death toll to 773," as per the state's Health Department.

In the state, 18,154 coronavirus patients have been discharged so far, according to Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. (ANI)

