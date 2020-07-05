UP's COVID-19 active tally crosses 8,000-mark with 1,155 new cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 8,161.

So far, 785 people have died in the state due to the illness.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

