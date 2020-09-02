UP's COVID-19 active tally reaches 56,459 with 5,716 new cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): As many as 5,716 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Prasad said, "A total of 5,716 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the state. There are 56,459 active cases in the state, out of which 28,609 are under home isolation. So far 1,81,364 patients were discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment."

"A total of 1,36,240 COVID-19 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far 59,13,584 samples have been tested in the state," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to conduct 1,50,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

"Chief Minister has instructed to increase COVID-19 testing in Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur," he said.

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

