UP's development important to fulfil PM Modi's dream of USD 5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed the Global Investors Summit-2023 session on 'Strengthening of MSMEs and Cooperatives' in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

"Global Investors Summit has been organized with a vision to bring investment in Uttar Pradesh. The development of Uttar Pradesh is very important to fulfil Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of a five trillion dollar economy, taking Uttar Pradesh forward means accelerating India's development," Shah said.

He said that there are five conditions to bring industry and investment in any state - proper law and order situation, good infrastructure in the state, clear formulation of policies for industry and finance, transparent governance and quick decision-making ability.



"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has implemented these five things, and a very favourable environment has been created here for industry and investment," he added.



He also said that in the coming months, he will tour various parts of the country to strengthen and expand the cooperative sector.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.

Highlighting the country's development strides and investment-friendly environment and, also pointing out that Uttar Pradesh was driving the country's growth, PM Modi said that India was reforming not out of compulsion but out of conviction.

If India is the bright spot in the world, then Uttar Pradesh is its growth engine, he said.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Uttar Pradesh's growth has been noteworthy. People used to say that it was hard to develop UP and the law-and-order situation in the state can never improve. UP was known for scams and no one had any hopes for the state's revival and reform. But, in just five to six years, UP has created a new identity for itself. Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law-and-order, and stability."

PM Modi said a big change is being seen in the thinking and aspirations of society and the country's youth today. The aspirations of youth are behind the country's push for development, he added. (ANI)

