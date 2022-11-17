UP's Etah police nab three members of interstate ATM robbing gang

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Etah police busted an interstate gang which was robbing ATMs by cutting open the cash trays, the police said.

Three key members of the gang were arrested and Rs. 11 lakh was also recovered from their possession, police added.

According to the police, three country-made pistols, two gas cylinders with one gas cutter and a car were also recovered from them.



The gang had robbed Rs. 26 lakh from an Axis bank's ATM located in the thana kotwali area about 17 days ago, said the police.

Aligarh range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Deepak Kumar has provided a cash award of Rs. 50,000 to the police team which busted the ATM robbers' gang.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police further investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

