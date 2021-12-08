UP's Prayagraj starts preparing for '2022 Magha Mela'

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Keeping in view the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district started preparing for the 2022 Prayagraj Magha Mela.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, District Magistrate Prayagraj said, "We are alert in view of the emergence of the new COVID variant. We have placed our team on railway station and airport for testing. We will also set up testing camps at the fairgrounds."

Magh Mela is an annual festival that is held in the month of Magha (according to the Hindu calendar) near river banks and Hindu temples.

The devotees take the holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Yamuna, Ganga, and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

During the entire month of Magh Mela, the pilgrims stay on the banks of Sangam in tents and take an early morning bath and participate in other religious duties. (ANI)