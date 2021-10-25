UP's Purvanchal region will become medical hub of Northern India: PM Modi

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Purvanchal region will become a medical hub of Northern India while inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar.

"Today is a big day for east Uttar Pradesh and the entire state. The day marks a double dose of healthcare infrastructure. More than 5,000 new doctors and paramedics will now be available. The dream of pursuing medical education will now be a reality for youth of eastern Uttar Pradesh," the Prime Minister said.

Hitting out at previous state governments, he said, "Earlier governments left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India."

"With the construction of nine new medical colleges, about 2,500 new beds have been created, new employment opportunities have been created for more than 5,000 doctors and paramedics," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event.

"Opening 9 medical colleges in a day is no small thing. These colleges will benefit both present and future generations. Under PM Modi, medical education governance has improved," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the event adding that the Centre has started as many as 157 medical colleges in the country so far.

These nine medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. (ANI)