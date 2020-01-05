UP's Sambhal witnesses heavy influx of Siberian cranes

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a heavy influx of Siberian cranes which has been attracting scores of tourists.

To reach India, these birds fly for more than 4000 km crossing Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Due to favourable flora and fauna here, the birds have found their home. We are in talks with the forest department regarding the Siberian cranes. We take care of the cranes so that no one can hunt them. We will further coordinate with the forest officials if anything else can be done," Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar told ANI.

The Siberian cranes are a large white variety of cranes, with elegant long legs and neck, and stands at well over a metre in height. (ANI)

