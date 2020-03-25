UPSC aspirants take lockdown as a blessing in disguise

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The aspirants of UPSC, residing in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi, are taking the lockdown as a blessing in disguise as they are now getting more time for self-study.

Students support the decision taken by the government to lockdown the cities, which they think was the need of the hour to check the spread of COVID-19.

"There is no issue here with the lockdown. Most of the items are available. Although classes are closed, online courses are available related to the exam. It is a blessing in disguise as we get more time to study. It is just like a normal day," said UPSC aspirant Himanshu.

Another UPSC aspirant said: "Lockdown is not taken as a very big issue here. Overall, it is good for all of us. Classes are closed and that can be a loss for those students whose classes are going on. It is good for us that we should not come out."

Delhi along with the rest of the country is under lockdown for 21 days from the midnight of March 24 as a measure to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

