UPSC declares final result of Civil Services Examination, 2020

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020.



A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position.

"Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021, a list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B' has been released," read an official statement issued by the UPSC today.

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. (ANI)

