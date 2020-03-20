UPSC defers Civil Services Examination's Personality Tests

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Amid Covid-19 scare, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019, until further orders.

The exams were scheduled to be held from March 23 to April 3. New dates will be informed to the candidates in due course.

The Personality Test is the final stage of the prestigious Civil Services examination held annually by UPSC.

The decision comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Thursday, urged people to refrain from stepping out of their houses and batted for a self-imposed "Janta Curfew".

Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 223 with 17 cases noted in the capital. (ANI)

