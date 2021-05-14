UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam to October 10

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday informed that Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2021 has been postponed to October.

The examination, which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, will now take place on October 10.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021," read an official release.



"Now, this examination will be held on October 10," the statement added.

With 3,62,727 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday reported a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, about 15,000 more than the previous day.

There are currently 37,10,525 active cases in the country. (ANI)

