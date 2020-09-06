UPSC holds NDA entrance exams with COVID-19 prevention measures in place

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Union Public service Commission (UPSC) is conducting National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exams today, days after Joint Entrance Exam (Main) started across the country.

The exam that was earlier scheduled to be held April 19 was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Compared to previous years, the NDA 1 and NDA 2 exams will be held on the same day due to the ongoing pandemic across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Anmol Kumar, a candidate said, "Had to wait a lot after the exam was postponed earlier due to lockdown. It's my dream to join the NDA. I was concerned about whether the exam will take place. We have all guidelines for the exam, including wearing a mask, carrying sanitiser in exam centres. We also have to maintain social distancing."

"The exam should have been held. People need to adjust according to COVID-19 pandemic. The government has done right by conducting the exam with all precautions. The government is not only responsible for the safety of the people. They have to take care of themselves as well," added Rajat Kumar Aggarwal, another candidate.

Earlier on Saturday, Abhishek Kumar, Assistant Commercial Manager, Moradabad Railway Division, while speaking to ANI, said, "Three trains are being will carry candidates appearing in NDA exams from her. The first one will start at 11:20 pm. The train going from Bulandshehr to Bareilly will reach here at 8:20 pm, while the one going to Lucknow from Delhi will halt her at 1 am-midnight."

A number of opposition parties including the Congress had previously protested the government's decision to organise the JEE and other exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

