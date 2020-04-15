UPSC to decide on fresh dates for remaining civil services-2019 personality tests after May 3

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In view of the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced that a decision on fresh dates for the remaining civil services-2019 personality tests will be taken after May 3.

"A decision on fresh dates for the remaining civil services-2019 personality tests will be taken after May 3, following the second phase of the lockdown," said the commission after conducting a special meeting to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said that dates for the civil services-2020 (prelim), engineering services (main) and the geologist services (main) examinations had already been announced and any rescheduling in these examinations if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on its website.

Moreover, deferment notices have already been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. Dates for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website.

The National Defence Academy (NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA-II Examination will be posted on June 10, the scheduled date for its notification.

As the commission also reviewed the harm caused to the national economy by the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman and members of the UPSC have decided to voluntarily forego 30 per cent of the basic pay received by them from the commission for a period of one year, with effect from April, 2020.

In addition, all officers and staff members of the UPSC have volunteered a one-day salary to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund). (ANI)